'He Can't Keep Up With The Standards He Set For Himself': Ajit Agarkar's BIG Reveal On Virat Kohli's Retirement From Test Cricket

Virat Kohli was the flagbearer of Indian test cricket and one of the best players that Indian has ever produced in the red ball format. Virat Kohli recently shocked the cricketing world when he announced his retirement from test cricket via a social media post. Ever since Virat Kohli announced his retirement from test cricket, there has been much speculation on what led Kohli to take the decision to retire from the longest format of the game at just the age of 36 when many felt he had a lot more left in him.

Ajit Agarkar's Big Reveal On Virat Kohli's Test Retirement

The BCCI and Ajit Agarkar recently revealed the squad for India's upcoming tour to England. During the press conference, Ajit Agarkar was asked about details regarding Virat Kohli's test retirement as it is a massive hole to fill for the Indian Cricket Team along with the retirement of Rohit Sharma. Ajit Agarkar during the press conference revealed that Virat Kohli had told him about his plans to retire from test cricket back in April.

"Virat obviously reached out in early April and said he wants to finish. We’ve seen him want to give 200 percent every ball that plays… even when he's not batting and in the field. He had given everything that he had and if he can’t keep up to the standards that he’s set for himself over the years and how good he has been, maybe it was time for him," said Ajit Agarkar during the press conference as India's squad for the England tour was announced.

Who Will Take The Number Four Spot Left Empty By Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had been the number four batter for India in test cricket for several years now. As the Indian batting great announced his retirement, India are left in a conundrum on who will take the number four spot. According to speculations and reports, Shubman Gill will likely leave his opening spot and take the number four spot in India's batting line up.