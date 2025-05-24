BCCI Announces India's Squad For England Test Tour: Shubman Gill Named Captain, Rishabh Pant To Be His Deputy

India vs England: The wait and the anticipation is over as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have finally announced the squad for the upcoming tour of England. Shubman Gill will be in charge of the Test team in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 cycle. Gill succeeds Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the Indian Test team. Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

New Look Indian Team To Travel To England

Rishabh Pant has been named as Gill's deputy.

There were talks that Jasprit Bumrah will take over, but because the BCCI wanted someone young who could serve Indian cricket for long - that is the reason Gill was picked. SS Das and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were present at the press conference in the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. It is heartwarming to see Sai Sudarshan get a maiden national call-up. Sudarshan has had a phenomenal domestic season and his stellar performances with GT in ongoing 18th edition of the IPL played a pivotal role in him earning a place in the Indian Test squad.

Dhruv Jurel will be the surplus wicketkeeper. Two fast bowling all-rounders have been picked for the Indian Test Squad in the likes of Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The rest of the squad is on expected lines. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh will be the pacers. Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja would be the spin-bowling options.

Schedule Of India vs England Test Series 2025

First Test: June 20-24, Headingley

Second Test: July 2-6, Edgbaston

Third Test: July 10-14, Lord’s

Fourth Test, July 23-27, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: July 31- August 4, The Oval

Team India Squad For England Tour