Ajit Agarkar Breaks Silence On Mohammed Shami's Omission From Indian Team Citing Fitness Concerns: 'Why Would You Not Want Someone Like Him?'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar opened up about star pacer Mohammed Shami's exclusion from the Indian Cricket Team in recent times, citing fitness concerns.

Mohammed Shami played his last international match for Team India in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand on March 9, 2025. Since then, he has failed to confirm his spot in the Indian Cricket Team squad.

Shami was also not picked for the two-match Test series against the West Indies. After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Indian speedster recovered from injury and took part in domestic cricket.

Ajit Agarkar Explains Mohammed Shami's Snub From The Indian Squad

While speaking at the NDTV World Summit, the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar cleared the air, saying that Shami was not fit for which he was not added to the squad for the England tour.

The former cricketer added that the selection committee will keep a close eye on Shami's fitness and then make a decision.

"He has been an incredible performer for India. If he said something. Maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me. But even before England we said if he was fit, he would have been in the plane. Unfortunately, he wasn't and our domestic season has just started. We will see if he is fit enough and where it goes. We will found out in a couple of more games. If he is bowling well, why would you not want to have someone like Shami. But what we have found in the last six seven months, unfortunately his fitness wasn't there," Ajit Agarkar said as quoted by NDTV.

Mohammed Shami Takes Part In Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 For Bengal

Earlier this week, Mohammed Shami slammed Ajit Agarkar for not adding him to the Indian Cricket Team squad. While speaking to the reporters, the Indian speedster said that he is very comfortable and has been practicing for the last two and a half months after the conclusion of IPL 2025.

After the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, Shami underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon. Following the surgery, the 35-year-old was out of the field for 14 months for recovery. Earlier in August this year, Shami again suffered a fresh injury setback after his Duleep Trophy return. Currently, Mohammed Shami has been taking part in the Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 for Bengal.

Mohammed Shami is known for his performance in the Tests and ODIs. In the Tests, Shami played 64 matches and 122 innings, taking 229 wickets and an economy rate of 3.30 and a bowling average of 27.71.