'Shoes Are Very Big To Fill': Ajit Agarkar Hands Massive Opportunity To Youngsters As Virat-Rohit's Retirement Leaves Massive Hole In ICT

As the 2027 cycle of the World Test Championship is underway, India will begin their campaign with a massive five match test series against England in England. The test series between India and England will be starting in June. The Indian Test cricket setup was recently shocked by the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. As a new age dawns in Indian Test cricket, Shubman Gill was announced as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team for the England series. Following the squad announcement, Ajit Agarkar opened up on the holes left by Kohli and Rohit's retirement.

RoKo's Retirement Brings Opportunities For Youngsters

During the press conference when India's squad for the England series was announced, Ajit Agarkar was asked about the holes left by the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ajit Agarkar in his answer stated that the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had left massive gaps in the Indian Test setup but it was also an opportunity for youngsters to showcase their talents.

“When guys like that retire, they are stalwarts of cricket...it is always difficult, (their) shoes are very big to fill. But one way of looking at it is, that it's an opportunity for others,” said Ajit Agarkar in his response to the media persons.

India Looking To Bounce Back In Test Cricket

The Indian Cricket Team will be heading into the new cycle of the World Test Championship as they head into the series against England. As India will be without two of it's biggest names, it also brings fresh opportunities for young players to showcase their talents.