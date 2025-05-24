'Shoes Are Very Big To Fill': Ajit Agarkar Hands Massive Opportunity To Youngsters As Virat-Rohit's Retirement Leaves Massive Hole In ICT

Updated May 24th 2025, 17:07 IST
As the 2027 cycle of the World Test Championship is underway, India will begin their campaign with a massive five match test series against England in England. The test series between India and England will be starting in June. The Indian Test cricket setup was recently shocked by the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. As a new age dawns in Indian Test cricket, Shubman Gill was announced as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team for the England series. Following the squad announcement, Ajit Agarkar opened up on the holes left by Kohli and Rohit's retirement.
During the press conference when India's squad for the England series was announced, Ajit Agarkar was asked about the holes left by the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ajit Agarkar in his answer stated that the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had left massive gaps in the Indian Test setup but it was also an opportunity for youngsters to showcase their talents.
“When guys like that retire, they are stalwarts of cricket...it is always difficult, (their) shoes are very big to fill. But one way of looking at it is, that it's an opportunity for others,” said Ajit Agarkar in his response to the media persons.
The Indian Cricket Team will be heading into the new cycle of the World Test Championship as they head into the series against England. As India will be without two of it's biggest names, it also brings fresh opportunities for young players to showcase their talents.
India have had back to back series losses in their previous test series. The first was a series loss against New Zealand at home. After that India lose the Border Gavaskar Trophy to Australia and were also kicked out of contention for the WTC final. With a new look team, India will be looking to get back to their dominant ways in test cricket.
