Ajit Agarkar Receives Full Marks After BCCI Announces India's T20 World Cup Squad: '10 Out Of 10'

Ajit Agarkar Receives Praise For T20 World Cup Squad

Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on Ajit Agarkar for selecting a quality squad for the T20 World Cup. During an interaction with JioStar, he said, "I give chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the management 10 out of 10. It must have been tough to leave out Shubman Gill, but it is not the end for him in T20s. The team combination was the priority. I am very happy Rinku Singh is in the team, and Ishan Kishan has also returned. We spoke about him being in contention, and he got a spot. He is in good form. They did not take Jitesh Sharma because they already have enough batters for number seven or eight. With Gill out, you need a powerful hitter at the top who can also keep wicket, so these two changes are good. Having Axar Patel as vice-captain is a very good decision. Overall, they have done a very good job. I hope the team plays well and wins the cup."