Ajit Agarkar Receives Full Marks After BCCI Announces India's T20 World Cup Squad: '10 Out Of 10'
BCCI announced a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday.
BCCI named a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma have been dropped, while Ishan Kishan has returned to the Men In Blue fold.
Ajit Agarkar Receives Praise For T20 World Cup Squad
India will start their T20 World Cup defence against the USA on February 7. Rinku Singh has also been named in the squad, which otherwise has been the same. Axar Patel replaced Gill as the vice captain and will deputise Suryakumar Yadav in the tournament.
Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on Ajit Agarkar for selecting a quality squad for the T20 World Cup. During an interaction with JioStar, he said, "I give chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the management 10 out of 10. It must have been tough to leave out Shubman Gill, but it is not the end for him in T20s. The team combination was the priority. I am very happy Rinku Singh is in the team, and Ishan Kishan has also returned. We spoke about him being in contention, and he got a spot. He is in good form. They did not take Jitesh Sharma because they already have enough batters for number seven or eight. With Gill out, you need a powerful hitter at the top who can also keep wicket, so these two changes are good. Having Axar Patel as vice-captain is a very good decision. Overall, they have done a very good job. I hope the team plays well and wins the cup."
Shubman Gill Missed Out On A Place In T20 World Cup
Gill's omission points out his inability to cope in the shortest format. The Indian Test and ODI captain has been given a long run in the shortest format, but hasn't managed to justify his selection in the T20Is. He has struggled against South Africa and was ruled out of the last two T20I matches due to an injury. Agarkar insisted Gill's missing out on a place was due to the squad combination for the T20 WC.
Published On: 20 December 2025 at 18:08 IST