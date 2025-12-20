'Hardik Pandya Walks Out Like A Superhero In A Movie': India Star Receives Ultimate Praise After All-Round Show Against South Africa In 5th T20I

Hardik Pandya's blockbuster show helped India to wrap up the T20I series in Ahmedabad on Friday. Hardik smashed his 7th T20I fifty as India convincingly defeated the Proteas by 30 runs to take the series 3-1.

Hardik Pandya Receives Ultimate Praise After South Africa Heroics

Hardik has been India's go-to all-rounder and has easily been their best bet going into the T20 World Cup next year. The 32-year-old looked in solid touch and hammered a 25-ball 63, which included 3 fours and two sixes. Hardik's form will be crucial as India will launch their title defence agasinst USA in Mumbai next year.

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn heaped praise on Hardik Pandya, insisting the player has a different aura which no other can match.

In an interaction with JioStar, “Hardik was fantastic—he’s transcended sportsman into celebrity territory, walking out like a superhero in a scripted movie plot where nobody alters his plan. It’s not a bad attitude; it’s pure dominance, an aura where nobody else can match what he does. You see it in his stance and presence—he’s operating at another level mentally, unbreakable in a game that’s all about mental battles. All these players are skilled, but he’s elevated beyond."

Hardik has also been named in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, which does spring a number of surprises. Ishan Kishan has been rewarded with a place for his stupendous performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 27-year-old captained Jharkhand to their maiden SMAT title and also ended up as the highest scorer in the tournament.

Both Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma have been dropped, and Ishan will be down in the pecking order after Sanju Samson as it stands.

India Squad For The Upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026