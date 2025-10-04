Ajit Agarkar Reveals Key Factors Which Prompted BCCI To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain: 'It's Practically Impossible To...'

The ODI captaincy baton has been successfully handed over to Shubman Gill from Rohit Sharma. After being appointed as the Test captain, Gill will also take over the charge in ODIs from the upcoming Australia series.

Ajit Agarkar Reveals Why Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma

There have been various reports regarding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's participation in the Australia tour. But both have been selected and are expected to play as a batter in the three-match series. One captain across the three formats have always been mooted and BCCI's move to appoint has only sealed the plan.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar reveals it is practically impossible to have three different captains in three formats.

He told the reporters, "That's the format they (Virat and Rohit) are at the moment playing, we picked them as far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned. I don't think we need to talk about it today. Obviously, with the captaincy change, that's generally the thought," Agarkar told reporters.

"A couple of things, really. Firstly, it's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats, just in terms of planning. Obviously, at some stage, you have to start looking at where the next World Cup will be; it's also a format that is played the least now. So you don't get that many games to actually give the next guy, or if there is going to be another guy, that much time to prepare himself or plan."

Keeping his workload, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the ODI side but will play in the T20I format. Ravindra Jadeja didn't make the cut, but Agarkar insisted the left-handed all-rounder is in their plans for the 2027 World Cup.

India’s ODI Squad For Australia