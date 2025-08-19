Ajit Agarkar Shares His Take On Managing Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload As Debate Rages On: 'Extra Care Is Taken, And It Won’t Change'

Asia Cup 2025: Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the BCCI's selectors committee, has expressed his thoughts over the raging workload management debate around Jasprit Bumrah.

The former Indian cricketer highlighted that extra care is taken over Jasprit Bumrah due to the injuries and the fact that he has been a special and unique bowler. He added that things will not change.

Ajit Agarkar Speaks Over Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management Amid Raging Chatter

Team India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in September features the talismanic Jasprit Bumrah in action. The Indian fast bowler was last seen in action in T20Is at the T20 World Cup Final against South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah is coming off the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, where he played three out of the five Test matches.

Significant chatter has erupted over the player's eligibility to select the matches he wants to play.

Ajit Agarkar has expressed his thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah's workload and fitness, highlighting that they would want him to be available for all the big match-ups

"I don’t think there’s any written plan at the moment. Obviously, there’s been a nice break after the England series as well. The team management, or the physios, or the people concerned are always in touch. It’s not just now; Even before his injury, we’ve tried to look after him because we know how valuable he is. Clearly, we want him available for all the big games.

“And yes, because he’s picked up an injury over the last two or three years, there’s extra care taken; How unique and how special he is, and it won’t change,” Ajit Agarkar said at the press conference during the squad announcement.

Suryakumar Yadav To Lead, Gill To Serve As Deputy In India's Squad For Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. With Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge, Shubman Gill has been named as the deputy.

It implies that the team may have the Indian Test skipper as their new all-format captain in the future.

Star hitters like Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh, among others, bolster the squad's batting unit. In terms of the ball, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav reinforce the team's spin arsenal, while Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana feature in the fast-bowling department.