Ajit Agarkar Breaks Silence On Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025 Squad: 'You'll have To Tell Me Who He Can Replace'

BCCI has announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday in Mumbai. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has not been named in the 15-member squad which will start their Asia Cup journey next month in Dubai.

Iyer has been an automatic choice in the ODI format but has been snubbed in the Asia Cup despite scoring 650 runs in IPL 2025, and he also led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final. Iyer's last T20I incidentally came against Australia in which he scored a valiant half-century in Bengaluru.

On being asked about Iyer's exclusion from the squad Chief Selector Ajit Agrkar said, You''ll have to tell me who he will replace. No fault of his, nor is ours. At that moment he needs to wait for his chance."

Iyer also wasn't picked for the T20 World Cup in 2024 After he Guided Kolkata Knight Riders to their 3rd IPL title. But he came back to the ODI squad in the England series and later played a pivotal part in India's Champions Trophy triumph. Gill scored 243 runs at an average of 48.60 in the tournament.

Iyer turned the tide in the IPL as he has emerged as the Punjab Kings' highest run scorer with 604 runs in 17 matches so far. Coming to the squad, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the Asia Cup while Shubman Gill has bene named as his deputy for the tournament.

India Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Asia Cup 2025 Reserves