Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sachin Tendulkar Expresses Grief Over Maharashtra Deputy CM's Death In Baramati
Sachin Tendulkar mourned Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s tragic death in a plane crash, praising his dedication to the people and offering heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has expressed profound grief over the passing of Ajit Pawar. The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra lost his life in a tragic plane crash on Wednesday morning while he was en route to Baramati.
Ajit Pawar was travelling to Baramati in a Bombardier Learjet 45, which was chartered from Mumbai. The Maha deputy CM was supposed to address public meetings before the Zilla Parishad elections.
There were five passengers aboard, including Deputy CM Pawar. All of them tragically lost their lives in the incident. The aircraft crashed during an emergency landing attempt at the Baramati Airport.
Sachin Tendulkar Expresses Grief Over Death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
Sachin Tendulkar took to 'X' (Formerly Twitter) and paid tribute to Ajit Pawar following his tragic passing. He applauded the Maharashtra Deputy CM's dedication to work for the state's people and also shared condolences with his family and friends.
“Very sad to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji. Maharashtra has lost a dedicated leader who worked for the people across the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on social media.
Ajit Pawar Tragically Dies In Chartered Plane Crash At Baramati
Ajit Pawar tragically lost his life in a chartered aircraft crash while travelling to Maharashtra's Baramati. The aircraft crashed during an emergency landing attempt for the second time after encountering a technical failure.
Apart from serving as the deputy CM of Maharashtra, Pawar was the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Visuals from the crash site showed smoke coming out of the aircraft while the wreckage was scattered all over. All five passengers, including the two pilots and the two security personnel of Ajit Pawar, lost their lives in the incident.
The tragic incident has left the entire state shaken, with PM Modi describing him as the 'leader of the people' while expressing grief over Ajit Pawar's passing.
The Maharashtra Government also announced a three-day state mourning to honour the Deputy Chief Minister's legacy.
