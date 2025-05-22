Alarming Moment During GT vs LSG Clash! Arshad Khan Loses Balance On Run-Up, Mitchell Marsh Instantly Checks On Him

An alarming moment happened during the GT vs LSG clash when pacer Arshad Khan had a massive slip as he was bowling his over. The instance alarmed the players as they rushed to check up on the Titans' bowler. Mitchell March, who was positioned at the non-striker's end, instantly rushed towards the bowler. The moment caused a bit of a panic as Arshad had slipped not once but twice while bowling his spell.

Arshad Khan Suffers A Nasty Fall, Slips Twice During Run-Up

The incident happened during the second over when Shubman Gill handed the responsibility to Arshad Khan. he was about to deliver the first ball of the over when he slipped during the run-up and looked in immense pain. He had landed on the side of his boots. The GT Physio came running out towards the pacer as he had fallen shoulder-first. A moment of concern sparked on whether he could complete his over. But Arshad looked good as he continued to bowl.

However, Arshad Khan slipped and fell once again in the fourth ball of the over, and this time he took a nasty fall. Mitchell Marsh instantly checks up on him as his teammates also gather around. The physio ran in once again, and it looked like he was walking out of the play. But he eventually completed his over. The ground staff put some sawdust on the landing zone, and the action at the Narendra Modi Stadium continued.

GT Opt To Bowl First Against LSG At Narendra Modi Stadium

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans have won the toss and captain Shubman Gill has chosen to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants. In an effort to raise awareness of cancer, the home side has donned special lavender kits.