Allan Border, Steve Waugh Lead Appeal For Imran Khan, Urge Australian Foreign Minister to Intervene In Pakistan Great's Detention

7 Australian captains have written to the Australian Foreign Minister seeking an intervention for jailed leader Imran Khan, to ensure the former Pakistan captain receives adequate medical care and proper attention in prison. Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh have now sought diplomatic intervention for the World Cup-winning captain.

Australian Captains Write Letter To Own Foreign Minister

In the letter, "the group makes clear it takes no position on the legal or political case against Mr Khan", describing it as a matter for Pakistan alone. But they expressed grave concern about the kind of treatment provided to Imran Khan in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, claiming it is “a matter of basic humanity, whatever the politics is.”

A part of the letter stated, "Greg Chappell last saw Imran Khan in Islamabad in 2022, when Khan was Prime Minister - hale, hearty, and fit, by his account. It is hard to reconcile that image with the reports now coming out of his detention, and that is why we write to you today, not as diplomats or political actors, but as former Australian captains who felt we should speak up."

Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar Renew Call For Imran Khan's Medical Care

Earlier, also a group of 22 former cricketers, including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, wrote a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, renewing their appeal for better treatment of the former Pakistan PM. The appeal came after Imran Khan was cleared by a government hospital doctor after he was taken for a medical checkup.

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Khan returned to the Adiala prison after he was declared 100% fit. The check-up was conducted in the presence of one of his sisters.

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Khan, 73, captained Pakistan to their 1992 World Cup title before serving as prime minister from 2018 until his 2022 ouster.