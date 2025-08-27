Updated 27 August 2025 at 08:58 IST
'They Just Stopped Trying To Get Him Out': Alyssa Healy Sheds Light On How Cheteshwar Pujara Drained Australia Pacers Out During BGT 2018
Cheteshwar Pujara scored a total of 521 runs across 4 Test matches and seven innings during Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2018-19. Pujara also scored a total of three centuries in the series
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The 'White Walker', aka Cheteshwar Pujara, recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Pujara, who was involved in broadcasting duties lately, played his last Test match for India in 2023. Pujara was one of the most accomplished and technically sound batters who represented India on the highest level. Pujara is the second player after Ravichandran Ashwin who announced his retirement from all forms of the game.
"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field, it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!" wrote Pujara in his retirement post.
ALSO READ | 'When Are You Retiring?': Cricket Fans Troll Gautam Gambhir For Sharing Heartfelt Post on Cheteshwar Pujara's Retirement
Alyssa Healy Makes Big Pujara Admission
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19 series will go down as one of the greatest overseas Test series that India played. BGT 2018-19 was also the first time that India won a Test series against Australia in Australia. Cheteshwar Pujara played a big part in that series and was one of the chief architects behind India's win.
Cheteshwar Pujara scored a total of 521 runs in the series at an average of 74.43 across 4 matches and seven innings. Pujara also scored 3 hundreds in the series and it earned him the nickname of the 'White Walker'. Australia women's wicketkeeper-batsman and Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy recently spoke about the experience that the Aussie pacers had while bowling to Pujara in that series.
"He was a huge part of those two series wins against Australia, because he kept that bowling attack out and drained them and made them work so hard. I think by the end of it, they just stopped trying to get him out and tried to get the other end out because they just figured it was too hard," said Healy while speaking on the "Willow Talk" podcast.
ALSO READ | 'You Deserved Better': Netizens Share Heartfelt Tributes After Cheteshwar Pujara Announces His Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara's Numbers In International Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara will go down as one of the greats of Test cricket. Pujara played 103 Test matches, scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.61. Pujara scored a total of 19 centuries and three double-centuries in his fabled Test career.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 27 August 2025 at 08:58 IST