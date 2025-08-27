'They Just Stopped Trying To Get Him Out': Alyssa Healy Sheds Light On How Cheteshwar Pujara Drained Australia Pacers Out During BGT 2018

The 'White Walker', aka Cheteshwar Pujara, recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Pujara, who was involved in broadcasting duties lately, played his last Test match for India in 2023. Pujara was one of the most accomplished and technically sound batters who represented India on the highest level. Pujara is the second player after Ravichandran Ashwin who announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field, it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!" wrote Pujara in his retirement post.

Alyssa Healy Makes Big Pujara Admission

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19 series will go down as one of the greatest overseas Test series that India played. BGT 2018-19 was also the first time that India won a Test series against Australia in Australia. Cheteshwar Pujara played a big part in that series and was one of the chief architects behind India's win.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a total of 521 runs in the series at an average of 74.43 across 4 matches and seven innings. Pujara also scored 3 hundreds in the series and it earned him the nickname of the 'White Walker'. Australia women's wicketkeeper-batsman and Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy recently spoke about the experience that the Aussie pacers had while bowling to Pujara in that series.

"He was a huge part of those two series wins against Australia, because he kept that bowling attack out and drained them and made them work so hard. I think by the end of it, they just stopped trying to get him out and tried to get the other end out because they just figured it was too hard," said Healy while speaking on the "Willow Talk" podcast.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Numbers In International Cricket