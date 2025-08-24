'When Are You Retiring?': Cricket Fans Troll Gautam Gambhir For Sharing Heartfelt Post on Cheteshwar Pujara's Retirement

Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The Indian Test stalwart made the shocking announcement on his X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram account. The former India international also played two World Test Championship finals, in 2021 and 2023.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!" wrote Pujara in his post. The 37-year-old right-handed batter was recently seen playing the role of a broadcaster in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Gautam Gambhir Criticized For His Tribute Post For Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian cricket is currently going through a phase of transition and Cheteshwar Pujara is only the second cricketer after Ravichandran Ashwin to retire from all forms of cricket this year. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also decided to call it quits from the longest international format, but they will still play the One Day International (ODI) games. Despite senior players missing from the Test setup, the young Indian team led by Shubman Gill managed to draw the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has been called out time and again for his methods of handling a team. Over a period of time, Gambhir has earned himself a reputation of being a no-nonsense guy and this trait seems to rub people off in a wrong way. For the unversed, Gautam Gambhir has already won the ICC Champions Trophy as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team.

Gambhir recently shared a heartfelt post on Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement. "He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji," wrote Gambhir on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. This post did not sit too well with the Indian cricket team fans and some even accused Gambhir of being too lazy to post a high-quality image of Cheteshwar Pujara.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Test Career In A Nutshell