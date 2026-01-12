Spectator Gets Struck By Ryan Rickelton's Monstrous Six During SA20 Clash; SA Cricketer Expresses Regret, Sends Autographed Jersey

On January 10, 2026, MI Cape Town locked horns with Joburg Super Kings in the SA20, where the former team sealed a resounding 36-run win over the latter to reignite their campaign at the Wanderers.

One of the key players from the match was MI Cape Town's Ryan Rickelton, who became the first batter to score multiple centuries in the SA20. Although that wasn't the only reason why the player made headlines after the match. During the game, Rickelton hit a powerful six; however, the ball hit a spectator in the stadium, causing a cheek fracture.

Following the incident, Ryan Rickelton made a heartfelt gesture toward the spectator, despite her being a Joburg Super Kings supporter.

Ryan Rickelton Makes A Heartfelt Gesture Toward A Supporter

After the match, the MI Cape Town team found the fan and delivered a signed jersey by Rickelton. Additionally, the player also shared a video message for the injured supporter, named Lyndee. While he expressed his regret over the unfortunate event, he cheered the supporter for a quick recovery and hoped for her to get better soon.

In the video message, Ryan Rickelton shared, "I just wanted to say so sorry for what happened to you last night. I'm really sad to hear that. And I did see the video as well. But yeah, my thoughts are with you. I hope your cheek, I hear it's a fracture, and it can recover quite quickly. And hopefully, the pain can subside as quickly as possible as well."

He concluded, "My apologies. Never nice when that happens. I just wanna wish you all the best in recovery, and as a bit of a token to say sorry, I'd love to sign this jersey for you... We wish you all the very best in your recovery."

Supporter Lyndee's Reaction To The Heartfelt Gesture