Ambati Rayudu Makes Big Prediction On Chennai Super Kings' Future In IPL 2025, Wants CSK To Play With More 'Positive' Intent

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) conceded an embarrassing nine-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, April 20th.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai-based franchise displayed a sluggish performance in both innings of the game. Meanwhile, it was Rohit Sharma's powerful 76-run knock that cruised the Mumbai Indians to a thumping win. Suryakumar Yadav (68) also played a cameo during the run chase. The partnership of Rohit and Suryakumar helped MI clinch a crucial win in the tournament. It will keep their playoff dream alive.

Rohit Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match'. The former MI skipper played at a strike rate of 168.89, hammering four fours and six sixes during his time on the crease.

Following the win, MI hold sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +0.483. The Mumbai-based franchise have won four matches and conceded four defeats.

CSK Must Play With More Positive Intent: Ambati Rayudu

While speaking on JioHotstar, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu predicted that MS Dhoni's side can't make a comeback in the ongoing season. He added that the Super Kings will now groom young players for the next edition of the tournament. Rayudu also added that the Super Kings need to play with more positive intent in the cash-rich tournament.

"I don’t see them coming back this season. Even Dhoni acknowledged that in his post-match comments—saying they’re already looking ahead to the next season. They’ll want to groom young players and build a culture of fearless, not reckless, cricket. They must play with more positive intent. Perhaps someone like Ayush Mhatre could get a full run from here on," Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

CSK's Qualification Scenario In IPL 2025 Playoffs

To qualify for the knockout stage of the IPL, a team needs to win six matches and have 16 points, which puts them in the top four on the points table, without relying on any other team's net run rate. In the 10-team tournament, every franchise plays 14 matches before the start of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, CSK have now won just two matches in their eight games so far in the ongoing season. To qualify for the playoffs, the Super Kings need to win the rest of their matches in the 2025 edition.