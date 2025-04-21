'We Are Peaking At The Right Time': Rohit Sharma Thrilled By Mumbai Indians' Streak Of Success In IPL 2025 After Win Over CSK

Rohit Sharma expressed his delight over the Mumbai Indians' recent success in the IPL 2025 season. After securing a nine-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings, MI looks to be in supreme form after being at the bottom at the start of the tournament. The Hardik Pandya-led side has picked up the pace and looks poised for a spot in the playoffs. The fans were roaring at the top of their voices as MI displayed clinical dominance over CSK at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma Content With Mumbai Indians' Consecutive Success

Rohit Sharma hollered back in style when the Mumbai Indians secured a titanic win over the Chennai Super Kings. The IPL El Clasico at the Wankhede Stadium showcased a clinical performance from MI's batting unit, and they emerged victorious against the struggling CSK, who are currently dwelling at the bottom. Rohit Sharma proved that form is temporary while class is permanent, and he was also delighted with the franchise's continued success in the IPL 2025 season so far.

"For me, it was important to do simple things & have a clear mindset. It was important for me to hold my shape and extend my arms, and when the ball was in my area, I had to do what I have been doing.

"It's not easy when you haven't fielded for 17 overs, but I don't mind if my team wants me to come straightaway and bat. I enjoyed being out there… for me, it's about staying and finishing the game, that's what gives me the most satisfaction. We are peaking at the right time and we’ve won three games in a row," Rohit Sharma said, as quoted by the Mumbai Indians' website.

Rohit Delivers A Strong Showcase For MI At Wankhede

After struggling with his form for a while, Rohit Sharma delivered one of his finest T20 knocks in a while. The cricketer entered the clash as an Impact player and stood up to the task. The Indian opener forged a clinical partnership with Suryakumar Yadav and scored 76 off 45 balls, which included four boundaries and six sixes. SKY also showed his flair as he raked up a 30-ball 68 and smacked a maximum to seal the win over Chennai.