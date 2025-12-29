Amid Backlash, Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Rallies Behind MCG Curator: 'He Does An Outstanding Job'

A lot of water has flown under the bridge since the Boxing Day Test match at MCG ended in just two days. 36 wickets tumble as England ended their long wait for a Test victory in Australian soil in almost 15 years.

Australia Head Coach Extended Support For MCG Curator

This is the second time an Ashes Test finished in just two days this year. Earlier the Perth opener also lasted just two days but it didn't get much attention unlike the Melbourne pitch which received severe criticism. Both Australia and English batters struggled to get their things right as pacers enjoyed two excellent days bowling with their heart out.

Josh Tongue ran through the Aussie batting lineup in the first day while Micheal Neser and Scott Boland combined to bundle out the visitors for a mere 110 runs. Despite all the chatter, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald came out in full support of MCG curator Matt Page.

As quoted by cricket.com.au he said, "He does an outstanding job.

"The perspective that I always use is that we (the team) have bad Test matches as well. We had a bad Test match the first Test match last summer (against India).

“Sometimes these things can happen, but we support him in what he's done and really proud of the evolution of the MCG.”

MCG Pitch Received Unsatisfactory Rating From ICC

The Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch has been rated unsatisfactory by the ICC and as a result the venue will now receive a demerit point under the ICC’s Pitch and Outfield Monitoring system. As per the official rule, if a venue accumulates six demerit points within five years, it faces a one‑year ban from hosting international cricket.