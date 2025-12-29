"Is It Possible...": Australia Head Coach Suggests Mitchell Starc Could Defy History With 2027 Ashes Appearance

As Mitchell Starc is preparing for the Sydney Test, the left-arm quick has been backed to achieve a record that no Australian fast bowler has managed to achieve in 70 years. The Sydney Test this week offers Starc a chance to cap off one of the most complete Ashes performances in recent times with a 4-1 win.

With Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon together managing only two Tests between them due to their injuries, Mitchell Starc is currently leading the series with 26 wickets at an average of 17.42. Additionally, the player has also added necessary runs down the order, scoring 151 at an average of 30.

With Starc set to play his 27th consecutive Test, the Australian management is wondering whether their ultra-durable pacer could make another return bout against England in 2027. Head coach Andrew McDonald shared that Starc could likely defy history in the Ashes 2027 in the UK.

Advertisement

Andrew McDonald Backs Mitchell Starc Ashes Return In 2027

Ray Lindwall was the last Australian fast bowler to play Test cricket after his 37th birthday. Lindwall was 38 years old when he featured for his last international against India in 1960. Notably, the 2027 Ashes will be way past Mitchell Starc's 37th birthday.

While backing Starc, McDonald shared, "Historically, you would say realistically it's not possible as a fast bowler to get through that. But is it possible with Mitchell Starc? I think it is."

Advertisement

He further shared, "Our medical team, and the players and the coaches as a collective, have done a really good job in managing players in and out of different series. We have our priority series, so if we were to manage him around that and place him well, then it's possible. He's going to play five Test matches again this summer. It's incredible."

Mitchell Starc Eyes Another Achievement In Sydney Test