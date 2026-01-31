Amid ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Limbo, Pakistan Defers Official Jersey Launch, Triggers Boycott Rumours

Uncertainty is hovering over Pakistan's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan Cricket Board is still waiting to receive a clearance from their government, but time is running out as the T20 World Cup is almost knocking on the door.

Pakistan reportedly already have booked their flight arrangements before venturing into their T20 World Cup journey, which could signal their intention towards taking part in the showpiece event. But recent reports revealed that Pakistan have deferred the launch of their official jersey for the T20 World Cup. They were supposed to reveal the kit following the toss in the second T20I against Australia at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. But it has now been postponed, and Pakistan continues to play the waiting game.