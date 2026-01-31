Pat Cummins Ruled Out of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Due to Injury. Cricket Australia Name Replacement

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: With a week to go for the T20 World Cup, Team Australia has suffered a massive blow. Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the marquee event due to an injury. Cummins could not recover completely from his lingering back injury and hence he is out. Not just Cummins, top-order batter Matthew Short was also excluded as Australia finalised their 15-member squad for the tournament.

‘Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury’

The Australian team have now named the replacements for them. Left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis and batter Matthew Renshaw are set to replace the two star cricketers who are out.

“With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury Ben is a ready replacement who offers a left-arm pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late-order hitting," selector Tony Dodemaide said.

He added: “We believe his ability to swing the ball at good pace along with clever variations will be well suited to the conditions we expect and overall structure of the squad. Matt (Renshaw) has impressed in all formats of late, including in multiple roles in white ball formats for Australia, the Queensland Bulls and the Brisbane Heat."

Australian T20 cricket team (Updated)

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.