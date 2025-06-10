Amid Injury Crisis, 19-Year-Old Fast Bowling Sensation Set To Join England Squad For India Series: Report

Amid the World Test Championship fever, England will host India in a five-match Test series this month. The first Test match will start at Headingley on June 20.

England Call Up 19 Year Old As Injury Cover

Both side have already named pretty strong squads for this Test series, which will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. The onus will be on England to kick off the summer with a bang. The Three Lions are yet to secure a place in the WTC final for a third year running and will be adamant to rectify their prospects against Shubman Gill's side. But their preparations already hit a roadblock with multiple injury issues. Jofra Archer is still recovering from a thumb injury and might make it to the second Test, given he proves his fitness.

Mark Wood has already been ruled out for a prolonged period, while Gus Atkinson is yet to recover from his hamstring injury. To make things worse, Josh Tongue had to be subbed off during the second unofficial test between India A and the England Lions. As per the Indian Express, the England Cricket Board has called up 19 year old pacer Eddie Jack as an injury cover. Jack featured in the second unofficial Test and it remains to be seen whether he makes it to the Playing XI. He picked up two wickets in Northampton as the match ended in a draw.

Jasprit Bumrah Conundrum For India In England