South Africa Identify Australia's Weak Spot, Temba Bavuma's Side Ready To Exploit Huge Vulnerability In WTC 2025 Final

The World Test Championship final is just a few hours away. In a bid to defend their WTC title, Australia will take on South Africa in the much-anticipated final at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

South Africa Ready To Exploit Huge Australia Weakness

Both teams have already named their starting XI, revealing a fair amount of surprises ahead of the WTC final. Australia chose to go with Marnus Labuschagne as Usman Khawaja's opening partner, with Sam Konstas still waiting for his chances. Labuschagne has endured a poor spell of form and the defending champions placed a big bet on the former World No. 1, who has never opened an innings before in the red ball format.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma feels their bowlers can take advantage to utilise the English conditions.

As quoted by ICC, he said, "I think there is an opportunity there and I think the conditions as well, I believe, bring us into the game a lot.

"With the swinging ball, very different to Australian conditions and different to South African conditions as well and that definitely gives us an opportunity.

"I think both teams have formidable bowling attacks. I think the real opportunity is within the two betting lineups and how they are able to kind of front up and give their bowlers a score to bowl at."

South Africa Bet Big On Lungi Ngidi In WTC Final

South Africa have gone ahead with Lungi Ngidi, who is expected to play a pivotal part alongside Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Dane Paterson gave a very good account of himself against Pakistan, but the Proteas pinned their hopes on the RCB bowler who now will have to justify his selection with a fiery spell. Bavuma explained that Ngidi's inclusion is due to a pure tactical reason as the lanky pacer can use his height and can also generate a fair amount of pace more than Peterson.