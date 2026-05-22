Amid IPL 2026 Slump, Punjab Kings Coach Ricky Ponting Hails Arshdeep Singh And Captain Shreyas Iyer's Impact

There will be no room for error when Punjab Kings take on the Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2026 match. PBKS have lost six matches on the trot and their fate now relies on how Rajasthan Royals and KKR fare in their last IPL 2026 game.

Ricky Ponting Heaps Praise On Shreyas Iyer And Arshdeep Singh

Despite starting the season with a bang, Punjab's IPL 2026 campaign hasn't panned out the way they would have hoped and they are on the brink of elimination. A win in the final game against LSG could be enough if Rajasthan Royals lose and KKR do not register a huge win over Delhi Capitals.

Ahead of the decider, PBKS coach Ricky Ponting heaped praise on both Arshdeep Singh and captain Shreyas Iyer.

In the pre-match press conference, he said, “In the last few games, we’ve probably seen Arshdeep getting back to his best. The IPL is becoming a much higher-scoring competition, and I’ve been extremely happy and proud of the way he has gone about his cricket. He leaves no stone unturned as far as his preparation’s concerned. Alongside him, Shreyas' leadership around the group has been exceptional. He’s a very mature leader now who understands how to get the best out of his players. Every time that he speaks, every one of our players looks up and listens.”

Advertisement

Punjab Kings Playoff Qualifications Scenario

Punjab would be hoping that both Rajasthan and KKR lose their respective matches and they go on to register a huge win over LSG. With three teams already booking their spot in the playoffs, Punjab would need some desprate help from the Mumbai Indians and DC. They reached the final last year but lost to a superior RCB in the summit clash.