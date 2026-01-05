Updated 5 January 2026 at 13:31 IST
Amid Ongoing Turmoil, Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Broadcast After Mustafizur Rahman Fiasco
The Bangladesh Government has imposed a suspension on the broadcast of IPL matches in the country on Monday.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Mustafizur Rahman in action | Image: IPLT20.com
The Bangladesh Government has imposed a suspension on the broadcast of IPL matches in the country on Monday. The order came in the aftermath of Mustafizur Rahman's release from the KKR squad after BCCI's directive recently.
(More To Follow)
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 5 January 2026 at 13:18 IST