  • Amid Ongoing Turmoil, Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Broadcast After Mustafizur Rahman Fiasco

Updated 5 January 2026 at 13:31 IST

The Bangladesh Government has imposed a suspension on the broadcast of IPL matches in the country on Monday.

Anirban Sarkar
Mustafizur Rahman in action
Mustafizur Rahman in action | Image: IPLT20.com

The Bangladesh Government has imposed a suspension on the broadcast of IPL matches in the country on Monday. The order came in the aftermath of Mustafizur Rahman's release from the KKR squad after BCCI's directive recently.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 5 January 2026 at 13:18 IST