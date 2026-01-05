BCCI In Talks With ICC After Bangladesh Decline Travelling To India For T20 World Cup Amid Safety Concerns: Report

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Sunday that, considering the “safety and well-being” of their players amid a worsening relationship between the two countries, the national team would not travel to India for the T20 World Cup.

This action was prompted after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as per the instructions of the BCCI. While BCCI did not state any specific reason for the removal, many believe it was due to the growing attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) following Bangladesh's announcement of their refusal to travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh Unwilling To Play In India For T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh’s group matches are scheduled to be played in Kolkata and Mumbai; however, on Sunday, BCB announced that they are unwilling to send their players to play in India due to safety concerns.

In a statement, on Sunday, January 3, 2026, BCB shared, "Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions."

BCCI Is In Discussion With ICC Regarding The Bangladesh Matter

Notably, Bangladesh is scheduled to play against the West Indies at Eden Gardens. Thus, considering the logistical challenges related to shifting the matches to co-host Sri Lanka so close to the tournament, BCCI is reportedly in contact with ICC to make the necessary arrangements.

As per a report by the Times of India, with the T20 World Cup being a month away, the BCCI is currently discussing the logistics of relocating games with the ICC after Bangladesh's decision not to travel to India for the upcoming tournament.