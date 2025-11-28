Amid RCB Saga, Another IPL Franchise Lands In the Market For Purchase Ahead Of IPL 2026: Report

The ownership saga in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has taken a new turn, as bombshell claims suggest that a new franchise has emerged in the market for sale.

Currently, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are on the hunt for a new suitor, as Diageo has confirmed that they have begun the process for the sale of the IPL franchise.

Ahead of the IPL 2026, rumours have spread that the Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions, are up for sale, as said by Harsh Goenka.

After RCB, Now RR Said To Be Up For Sale: Report

Fresh drama has erupted way before the road to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season could even begin. Veteran industrialist Harsh Goenka has made a bombshell claim that not only the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but the Rajasthan Royals are up for sale.

The chairman of RPG Enterprises further claimed that two IPL franchises are available for purchase in the market, and there are four to five suitors.

"I hear, not one, but two IPL teams are now up for sale- RCB and RR. It seems clear that people want to cash in the rich valuations today. So two teams for sale and 4/5 possible buyers! Who will be the successful buyers- will it be from Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru or USA?" Harsh Goenka tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Harsh Goenka's claims remain unverified as of now. But some of the IPL franchise's moves suggest they are indeed up to something ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Rajasthan Royals And The RCA Haven't Had A Fruitful Relation

The Rajasthan Royals are reportedly on the hunt for a new home venue for the 2026 IPL season. The inaugural IPL champions are keen to move out of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR is at odds with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) after the franchise was indirectly accused of match-fixing because of their poor performance in 2024. The franchise has vehemently opposed the notion.