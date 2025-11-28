India Women Set For Action Against Sri Lanka At Home; Five-Match T20I Series To Be Hosted In Vizag, Trivandrum

India's players pose with the winning trophy after their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for a five-match T20I contest. It would be the Indian Women's next challenge following the historic Women's World Cup win at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Team India Women will lock horns against the might Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series in the southern region of the country. The fixtures will take place in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

India Women To Face Sri Lanka In Five-Match T20I Series

Team India is coming off a historic triumph at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which was hosted in the country. The Women in Blue held the country's heads up high after they defeated South Africa-W in the summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

It was a pivotal moment for Indian Women's cricket, who have come close on several occasions but couldn't cross the finish line, until now.

Following the mega triumph, India Women's first assignment has been revealed, and they will be up against Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series. The series kicks off in Visakhapatnam and will move to Thiruvananthapuram for the remaining three fixtures.

The detailed schedule for Sri Lanka's tour of India in 2025 is as follows:

Sri Lanka Women’s Tour of India, 2025 No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Sunday 21st December 1st T20I Visakhapatnam 2 Tuesday 23rd December 2nd T20I Visakhapatnam 3 Friday 26th December 3rd T20I Thiruvananthapuram 4 Sunday 28th December 4th T20I Thiruvananthapuram 5 Tuesday 30th December 5th T20I Thiruvananthapuram

India Men Set For Action Against South Africa In One-Day Action

As the Indian women gear up for the challenge against Sri Lanka in T20Is, the Indian men's cricket team also awaits a significant white-ball challenge. After the two-match Test series ended in a whitewash, the Men in Blue will look to bounce back to form in One-Day cricket.

Team India will be reinforced by the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have arrived in Ranchi and are currently training with the team at the camp.

With Shubman Gill being out of action due to a neck injury, the BCCI has appointed KL Rahul as the captain in the three-match ODI series.