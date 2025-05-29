Amid Retirement Speculations CSK's MS Dhoni Goes Fishing With 'Duty, Honour, Country' T-shirt; Star Cricketer's Latest Picture Goes Viral

IPL 2025: Despite not playing international cricket since a long time, MS Dhoni still continues to rule hearts. He rules hearts not just for his game, but also for the person he is. People who have known Dhoni or followed his career closely, would realise he is a private person - who likes to spend a lot of time with his family.

It may have been a season to forget for Chennai Super Kings, but that has by no stretch of imagination bogged him down. In fact, Dhoni was spotted fishing. While the location is not known, the t-shirt he was wearing while fishing is creating waves.

Dhoni's Love For The Country

Known for his love for the country and the Indian army, Dhoni was wearing a t-shirt which had the caption, ‘Duty, Honour, Country’. This is not the first time Dhoni has worn something that shows his patriotism. In the past, he also wore the camouflage gloves during a match.

Thala, as he is popularly known, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army. The former India captain was inducted in 2011 and has also undergone training to become a paratrooper. In 2019, Dhoni served a 15-day stint with the Victor Force in Kashmir.

Dhoni, CSK's IPL Season to Forget

One of the most successful franchises in the history of IPL, 2025 was certainly an year to forget as they finished last in the points table. All they could win was four out of 14 matches. Dhoni often got criticised during the season for his tendency to bat lower down the order. Dhoni amassed 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.