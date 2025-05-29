'Punjab ko Harake Phir Ahmedabad Nikalna Hai': Virat Kohli's RCB Teammate Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 vs PBKS | WATCH VIDEO

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings on Thursday in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 for a spot in the final. With stakes high for the game at Mullanpur, fans and experts are already predicting the winner of the match. The excitement for the upcoming game is so high that even players are speaking out about it. RCB star Swastik Chikara, on a Live session on Instagram, seemed extremely confident about his team's chances.

Chikara went onto predict that RCB will win, and when his friends asked him about the reason why he was wearing sunglasses, he said that was because he was going to leave for Ahmedabad after beating Punjab. He also sounded confident about the support RCB will get in Ahmedabad.

‘Jeetegi bhai Jeetegi RCB, likhwa lo’

"Jeetegi bhai Jeetegi RCB, likhwa lo. Ek tarfa jeet rahi hai RCB. (RCB will win for sure, take it in writing) [After he was asked where was he going after wearing fancy sunglasses] Punjab ko harane. Punjab ko harake phir Ahmedabad zara Ahmedabad jaana hai mujhe. Ahmedabad mein system hai apna, tension mat lo. Bhai, kal Punjab ko harake phir Ahmedabad nikalna hai," he said on his Instagram Live session.

For the unversed, Chikara, who was signed up by RCB at the mega auction, is yet to make his debut for the Southern-based franchise. He was lapped up by RCB for Rs 30 lakh.

All Eyes on King Kohli

Given his form and stature, all the noise and spotlight would be around Virat Kohli. The former RCB captain has had a season to remember. He has amassed 602 runs in 13 outings thus far.