Amid Sale Rumours, RCB Owner Quashes Speculations Of Selling Stakes, Claims IPL 2025 Champions 'Not For Sale': Report

The owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dismissed reports of selling stakes in the IPL 2025 champions. Earlier, a Bloomberg report claimed that Diageo India, the Indian arm of UK-based Diageo Plc is open to divest their stakes in Virat Kohli's side.

As per Cricbuzz, Mital Sanghvi, the company secretary of in a letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and BSE Surveillance Department has confirmed the development. "The company would like to clarify that the aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussion. "This is for your information and records."

The company responded to an email from the BSE and refuted all the speculations. RCB finally ended their prolonged title drought with six-run win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3. Diageo's stocks saw a surge after reports of the owners selling the franchise hit the news. RCB remains one of the most popular franchises and as per the Blooombrg report, the company is seeking a valuation to the tune of $2 billion for the IPL 2025 champions.



The Bengaluru based team has been with the IPL since 2008 and happens to be one of the eight teams which started this cricketing extravaganza.