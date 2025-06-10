After Winning IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale as Owners Seek Rs. 16000 Crore Payday - Reports

RCB captain Rajat Patidar hands over the Indian Premier League winners' trophy to teammate Virat Kohli as they celebrate their victory with fans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: AP

2025 will forever be remembered by cricket fans as the year that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke their trophy jinx, as they beat the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final to win their maiden Indian Premier League title. The win was overshadowed to some extent due to the deadly stampede in the aftermath of their win that led to 11 deaths due to the chaotic planning of a victory parade.

For the team, however, the title win ended an 18-year long wait to be crowned champions of the IPL. But according to news reports, this could lead to a change in ownership for the side too.

The brand value of the side will be at an all-time high now that they have won the trophy, especially since they were among one of the league's most popular teams without even winning the title.

And this is what is reportedly leading to the ownership being keen to cash in.

RCB Owners Eye Big Sum for Team

RCB is currently owned by United Spirits Ltd in India, through Diageo Plc, and it is Diageo who are keen on monetising the side after their first IPL title win.

A report in Bloomberg suggest the owners are open to either a partial or complete sale, but the latter would cost a huge amount of money.

The owners would reportedly demand USD 2 billion, or Rs. 16,834 crores, if they are to sell the team in its entirety.

Should a sale in any capacity go through, it would not be the first time a change in ownership took place in the IPL.

IPL Team Changes - A Brief History

The IPL started in 2008 and began with 8 seperate investors setting up 8 different teams, but some teams have seen partial sales take place.

A notable example is Rajasthan Royals, who sold a minority stake to RedBird capital, an investment management firm who own a small stake in Liverpool as well as fully own Toulouse FC in France and AC Milan in Italy.

Delhi Capitals also currently operate under split ownership after JSW bought in to the side that were once fully owned by GMR.