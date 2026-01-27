Amid T20 World Cup Fiasco, Jamaat Chief Sparks Controversy, Hails Mustafizur Rahman After Bangladesh Player Released By KKR Ahead of IPL 2026

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup exit sparked huge reactions from all over the world. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland after they refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, citing security threats. Bangladesh lodged a plea to the ICC requesting the ICC to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka, but the ICC declined their appeal.

Jammat Chief Sparks Controversy After Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Exit

After KKR released Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad, Bangladesh took note of the matter and decided not to feature in the T20 World Cup games in India. KKR made Mustafizur Rahman the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history, but given the ongoing tension between the two countries, the BCCI directed the IPL 2024 champions to let go of the pacer.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman has sparked controversy after he claimed Mustafizur's exit from IPL as a grave insult. While addressing a rally, he said, “Isn’t it Mustafiz who illuminated the cricketing world, and who has illuminated Bangladesh? And yet this neighbouring country did not allow this boy to go even for a friendly match. This is a gross insult to the country and to cricket.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board has withdrawn its decision to go to India and play T20 matches in such a humiliating situation. Our demand was — ‘hold the matches in Sri Lanka and we will participate’. The cricket board (ICC) did not accept this reasonable demand. We are sorry, we are ashamed.”

Will Pakistan Boycott The T20 World Cup?

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had already accused ICC of showing double standards, and calls to boycott the T20 World Cup have also been made. Naqvi met with the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, and any decision will be conveyed by the government itself within this week only.

It has also been reported that the Men In Green might boycott the India match on February 15, but this might invite huge repercussions. As per RevSportz, the broadcaster could sue Pakistan for a whopping $38 million as the India vs Pakistan tie has always been a revenue generator for ICC.