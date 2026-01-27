Updated 27 January 2026 at 16:06 IST
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Boycott Threat Sparks Huge Broadcasters' Reaction, Skipping India Game Likely To Invite Whopping 348 Cr Lawsuit | Report
Team India are supposed to face Pakistan in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026, on February 15, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India are scheduled to square off against Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on February 15.
Pakistan Threatens ICC, Plans To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026
However, uncertainty still looms over the high-voltage fixture between India and Pakistan. According to reports by local media in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also considering boycotting the crucial fixture against India.
Previously, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has threatened the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying that they are having thought to snub the T20 World Cup 2026. However, Naqvi claimed that a decision will be taken only after consulting with the Pakistan government.
Pakistan stood in support of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after Bangladesh was axed from the T20 World Cup 2026. Previously, BCB requested ICC to shift Bangladesh's matches out of India to Sri Lanka, due to security reasons. But ICC rejected Bangladesh's plea.
Later, ICC confirmed that Scotland will be replacing Bangladesh in Group C of the prestigious tournament, joining England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies.
The relation between India and Bangladesh has hit an all-time low in recent times. Protests erupted across India after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL 2026 auction, with demonstrators citing concerns over reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
In response, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed KKR to release Rahman from the squad. The BCB retaliated by threatening to pull out of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India, citing security concerns.
Pakistan Likely To Land In Legal Trouble
However, Pakistan might land in legal trouble if they plan to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 or the India game. According to a report by RevSportz, the broadcasters might take the PCB to court for compensation if they forfeit the India match on February 15. The report stated that the broadcasters might file a $38 million (Rs. 3,48,52,47,314.80) lawsuit against PCB.
“From the broadcaster’s point of view, around $38 million is directly linked to that game through ad slots, branded shows and sponsorship integrations,” RevSportz's report has stated.
Media reports also suggested that Pakistan are also considering to wear blackarm bands during their matches in the T20 World Cup 2026, to show support for Bangladesh.
