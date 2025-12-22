Amit Mishra's Huge Statement on Rohit Sharma's Fitness: 'Never Felt he Was...'

Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has been in the spotlight eversince he announced his Test retirement. Since then, there has been speculations over whether he will be able to play the 2027 ODI World Cup or not. While Rohit wants to play the marquee event - which is still two years away - his fitness would be a concern and everyone understands it.

Ahead of India's series against New Zealand, former India cricketer Amit Mishra, who has shared the dressing room with Rohit umpteen times, has broken silence on the latter's fitness.

Claiming that Rohit is 'fit' now and was always 'fit', Mishra said he never felt the former was slow on the field.

‘Never felt that he was slow’

"Rohit Sharma has made a comeback and is fit. He was fit before as well. I have played with him. People called him heavy but I never felt that he was slow on the field or could not score runs. It was not like he would bat and go out, he would field as well and was active. Everyone have their opinion and perspective," he said on Podcast with MensXP.

Rohit on Retiring

The former India captain recently confessed that he wanted to retire after the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss against Australia.

“At one point, I honestly felt like I didn’t want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me, and I felt I had nothing left,” confessed Rohit at the event.