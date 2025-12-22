'Sensational Coup': R. Ashwin Calls RCB's Jacob Duffy Pick For IPL 2026 an 'Absolute Steal'

IPL 2026: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru would start as defending champions and of course spotlight would be on them. But ahead of the new season, they have made a statement already. At the IPL mini-auction, the RCB side made some stunning picks and one particular pick impressed former India cricketer R. Ashwin as well.

‘Absolute steal by RCB’

Ashwin reckons getting Jacob Duffy at his base price was an ‘absolute steal’ for RCB. Ashwin pointed out his current form while trying to clarify his point.

Ashwin's tweet read: "What a cricketer Jacob Duffy is turning out to be. 2025 has been his coming-of-age year. 23 wickets at 15.43, 40.3 Strike rate, and MOS in the tests against Windies. He’s also the current #1-ranked T20I bowler, with a sensational 2025 in T20s with 57 wickets at 18.9, 7.89 economy, and an elite 53.1% dot ball rate. At 31, he’s operating at peak efficiency. Absolute steal by RCB to pick him up at a base price of 2C. Sensational coup."

Can RCB Win IPL 2026?

After winning their maiden title a few months back, the RCB side would be among the hot contenders in 2026 as well. They have been successful in holding onto their core which always helps in a long tournament like the IPL. Spotlight would once again be on Virat Kohli when RCB take on the rest of the franchises. It would be interesting to see the XI RCB prefer in the upcoming season. IPL 2026 starts from March 26 and the final would be played on May 31.