Andhra Cricket Association Set To Unveil Stand Named After Cricketing Icon Mithali Raj During Women's World Cup 2025 Encounter

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has confirmed that they will be honouring two Indian women's cricket icons, Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana, on October 12 during the Women's World Cup 2025 fixture between India and Australia.

The state cricket board has decided that two sections of the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam will be dedicated to Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana for their contributions towards women's cricket.

Andhra Cricket Association To Reveal Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana Stands On October 12

The Andhra Cricket Association has stated that they are honouring Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana after naming stands after them. It further added that both Mithali and Ravi have helped the next generation to dream bigger.

"The ACA's tribute to Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana reflects a deep commitment to honouring the trailblazers who have redefined women's cricket in India while inspiring the next generation to dream bigger," ACA stated in a statement as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The stands will be revealed before the start of the match between India and Australia, which is scheduled to take place on October 12. The match will begin at 3 PM IST.

A Look At Mithali Raj's Illustrious Career

Mithali Raj has been the former skipper of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. She is also considered one of the most versatile batters in women's cricket. The former cricketer has also achieved some milestones during her career, which are hard to break.

Mithali Raj made her Team India debut in 1999 against Ireland in the Women's ODIs. Since then, she has played 232 matches and 211 innings, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68.

The 42-year-old played her maiden Test match for Team India in 2002 against England. In the long-format, Mithali played 12 matches and 19 innings, scoring 699 runs at an average of 43.68.

The legendary batter made her debut in the women's T20Is in 2006 against England. In the 20-over format for the Indian Women's Cricket Team, Mithali Raj played 89 matches and 84 innings, scoring 2364 runs at an average of 37.52.