India Star Abhishek Sharma Receives Strong Backing To Excel In Upcoming Australia Tour: 'He Is In The Form Of His Life'
India star Abhishek Sharma is expected to shine in the upcoming T20Is against Australia.
India vs Australia: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers showered praise on young Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, expecting him to perform in the upcoming T20I series against Australia.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, October 4, announced Team India's ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming series against Australia. The BCCI selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, have included Abhishek Sharma in the T20I squad for the Australia tour. It will also be going to Abhishek Sharma's first international tour with the Men in Blue.
Abhishek Sharma Receives High Praise From Legendary Cricketer
The 25-year-old Indian opener has caught everyone's attention with his blitz performance at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. Abhishek Sharma played seven matches at the Asia Cup 2025, scoring 314 runs at an average of 44.86 and a strike rate of 200.00. He was also the highest run-scorer in the tournament.
While speaking on his official YouTube channel, AB de Villiers heaped praise on the Indian opener, saying that he is in the form of his life. The former cricketer also added that it will be 'great' to watch Abhishek play in Australia.
AB de Villiers expected that the 25-year-old Indian batter would enjoy the Australian conditions.
“Abhishek Sharma is in the form of his life; some even say he is the best opening batter in the world right now in this format. It will be great to see how he goes in Australia. I think he will enjoy the conditions because there’s quite a bit of bounce,” AB de Villiers said.
The legendary South African cricketer further hailed Abhishek, calling him an all-round player who's 'fantastic' to watch.
“He likes freeing up his arms over the off-side, opening the blade, and hitting boundaries from point to third man. He can also clear the leg side with ease. He is an all-round player and a fantastic batter to watch,” he added.
Abhishek Sharma's Stats In T20Is
Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut in 2024 against Zimbabwe in Harare. Since then, the 25-year-old played 24 matches and 23 innings, scoring 849 runs at a strike rate of 196.07 and an average of 36.91.
