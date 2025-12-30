Updated 30 December 2025 at 10:43 IST
'He’ll Be There': Aussie Head Coach Andrew McDonald Throws Curveball To Downplay Rumours of Australia Star's Test Retirement
Australia have won the Ashes 3-1. The fifth and the final game of the series will be played from January 4, 205 at the Sydney Cricket Ground
- Cricket
- 2 min read
The 2025-26 edition of The Ashes hasn't quite lived up to expectations and its reputation. With two out of four Test matches ending within two days, the 2025 edition has been nothing short of disappointment for the fans who expect high-quality cricket. Australia have won The Ashes 3-1, but they do have plenty of soul-searching to do before they head into the fifth and the final match of the series.
As far as England are concerned, after three successive losses, they had their backs against the wall and odds strictly stacked against them, but they managed to earn a consolation win. As far as the batting of both the sides is concerned, Australia were a touch behind the visitors in terms of application and effective shot-making.
ALSO READ | 'No Good For The Game': Disappointed MCG Curator Turns The Spotlight Towards Unspoken Problems Amid Growing Criticism Of The Melbourne Pitch
Andrew McDonald Dismisses Usman Khawaja's Retirement In Sydney
Prior to the fifth and the last Test match which will be played in Sydney from January 4, certain reports claimed that Aussie southpaw Usman Khawaja might call it a day in international cricket. The 39-year-old player's batting position has been under scrutiny since the time he was demoted down the order. Khawaja had almost missed the Adelaide Test, but he was included in the side after Steve Smith was left out.
Advertisement
Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald recently clarified that he and Khawaja did not have any discussion about the Sydney game being the southpaw's last. McDonald also backed and praised Usman Khawaja's recent performances.
'There’s no indication at my end that he’s calling it in Sydney. But his performance in this calendar year has been good enough to warrant selection so I’d say he’ll be there, marking centre in Sydney,' said the Aussie Head Coach prior to the Sydney game.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | 'Melbourne Nightmare': Cricket Australia Stares At Massive Loss After England Gatecrash Steve Smith And His Men's Ashes Party With 4 Wicket Win
England In Search Of Another Consolation Win
The Ashes might be done and dusted, but England will have their eyes firmly set on the World Test Championship mace. Though England are stationed in the seventh position, a win in the fifth and final Ashes will do them and their WTC hopes a world of good.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.