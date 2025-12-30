'He’ll Be There': Aussie Head Coach Andrew McDonald Throws Curveball To Downplay Rumours of Australia Star's Test Retirement

The 2025-26 edition of The Ashes hasn't quite lived up to expectations and its reputation. With two out of four Test matches ending within two days, the 2025 edition has been nothing short of disappointment for the fans who expect high-quality cricket. Australia have won The Ashes 3-1, but they do have plenty of soul-searching to do before they head into the fifth and the final match of the series.

As far as England are concerned, after three successive losses, they had their backs against the wall and odds strictly stacked against them, but they managed to earn a consolation win. As far as the batting of both the sides is concerned, Australia were a touch behind the visitors in terms of application and effective shot-making.

Andrew McDonald Dismisses Usman Khawaja's Retirement In Sydney

Prior to the fifth and the last Test match which will be played in Sydney from January 4, certain reports claimed that Aussie southpaw Usman Khawaja might call it a day in international cricket. The 39-year-old player's batting position has been under scrutiny since the time he was demoted down the order. Khawaja had almost missed the Adelaide Test, but he was included in the side after Steve Smith was left out.

Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald recently clarified that he and Khawaja did not have any discussion about the Sydney game being the southpaw's last. McDonald also backed and praised Usman Khawaja's recent performances.

'There’s no indication at my end that he’s calling it in Sydney. But his performance in this calendar year has been good enough to warrant selection so I’d say he’ll be there, marking centre in Sydney,' said the Aussie Head Coach prior to the Sydney game.

England In Search Of Another Consolation Win