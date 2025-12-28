'No Good For The Game': Disappointed MCG Curator Turns The Spotlight Towards Unspoken Problems Amid Growing Criticism Of The Melbourne Pitch

Ben Stokes' men have gatecrashed Australia's Ashes party. Australia might've defeated England in a span of just 11 days, but they can't whitewash the visitors now, courtesy of the incidents that unfolded in Melbourne. The Melbourne pitch has been under immense scrutiny, but one can't blame Australia's loss only on the pitch. Technical flaws and lackluster batting also led to the host's downfall in the fourth Test.

Australia have already won The Ashes, and they currently lead the series 3-1, but a Boxing Day Test ending inside two days is nothing but a bad endorsement for the longest format of the sport and the stakeholders associated with it.

MCG Curator Opens Up On The Problems With Melbourne Surface

A total of 20 wickets tumbled on the first day of the Boxing Day Test, and it was far from being a track that was balanced. Both Steve Smith and Ben Stokes were extremely critical of the surface that was produced, and the organizers took a significant financial hit with a sold-out day three completely going to waste.

Advertisement

Melbourne Cricket Ground curator, Matt Page, admitted to the fact that he was left stunned by the manner in which the MCG surface behaved. Page also added that the surface has challenges of its own, and removing too much grass leaves the pitch unresponsive.

"I was in a state of shock after the first day, to see everything that happened. If we don't have seam movement here at the MCG, we become very dull, very lifeless, and very flat, which is no good for the players, no good for the spectators, and no good for the game. I've never been involved in a Test match like it, and hopefully will never be involved in a Test match like it again," said Matt Page.

Advertisement

ICC's Verdict Awaited