India Great Makes Bold Claim On Venkatesh Iyer, Says All-Rounder Unlikely To Make RCB's Playing XI Early On

Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens | Image: AP Photo

Former India spinner Anil Kumble believes Venkatesh Iyer has to warm the benches in IPL 2026 as he may not find a position in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playing XI early on.

The spin great added that the defending champions' management will not opt to make changes in what can be called a winning line-up to avoid casting doubts on the team.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured Venkatesh Iyer, the all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh, for INR 7 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction. He was released from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after a challenging season in 2025.

Notably, KKR engaged in a bidding war for the all-rounder, but RCB presented the highest bid for Iyer to bring him into the line-up.

Advertisement

Anil Kumble Makes Bold Prediction Over Venkatesh Iyer In IPL 2026

Anil Kumble believes Venkatesh Iyer will not be a starter for RCB early on, as the franchise management would not prefer altering a playing XI that has helped them win a championship in the 2025 season.

The former Indian spinner added that changing the playing XI may create doubts among the players, and that was why they did not go after Ravi Bishnoi so that Suyash Sharma doesn't feel threatened by a senior spin bowler.

Advertisement

"Venkatesh Iyer will not be in the playing eleven at the start. You do not want to create doubt in a winning team. That is probably why they did not go after a Ravi Bishnoi, so that Suyash Sharma does not feel threatened by a senior India spinner.

"They have done well to keep the core the same, back their players, and just have a few backups in case something goes wrong," Anil Kumble said on the JioStar broadcast.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Overtakes Michael Bevan To Set New World Record In Recent Vijay Hazare Trophy Outing

RCB Address Key Concerns During IPL 2026 Mini Auction

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru primarily had their boxes checked off while entering the IPL 2026 mini auction. As the defending champions, their core looked pretty solid, with most of the IPL title-winning cricketers being retained.

Apart from Venkatesh Iyer, RCB went all-in to bring pacer Mangesh Yadav. He may serve as a backup option for Yash Dayal. Overseas stars like the franchise also roped in wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox and seamer Jacob Duffy.

RCB also picked up some uncapped Indian stars to fill up their roster. Cricketers like Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan were picked up by the defending champions.