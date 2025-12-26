Virat Kohli Overtakes Michael Bevan To Set New World Record In Recent Vijay Hazare Trophy Outing

Virat Kohli remains in peak form as he continues his outing in 50-over cricket. The superstar Indian cricketer is currently in action at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 and has looked in solid form during his second outing for Delhi in List-A cricket.

The chasemaster has officially made history by chasing down a longstanding world record in 50-over cricket.

The 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy witnessed the return of superstar India cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant, among other cricketers, to domestic cricket.

The 37-year-old has been in brilliant shape and lets his blade do the talking in his recent outings for Team India and Delhi Cricket.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli Smashes World Record During Second Vijay Hazare Trophy Outing

Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant 77-run knock in his second appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 List-A tournament. The Indian batter broke a significant world record that remained untouched for years.

The superstar Indian cricketer has officially surpassed the legendary Australian finisher Michael Bevan to become the batter with the highest average in the history of List-A cricket (minimum 5000 runs).

Advertisement

Michael Bevan had the highest batting average for years at 57.86. India's Virat Kohli narrowly surpassed him after scoring a solid 77 off 61 against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Kohli's average improved to 57-87, narrowly eclipsing the legendary Australian cricketer's mark.

Check Out The Batters Who Have The Highest Average In List A Cricket

S. No. Name Country Highest Average (List-A Cricket) 1. Virat Kohli India 57.87 2. Michael Bevan Australia 57.86 3. Sam Hain England 57.76 4. Cheteshwar Pujara India 57.01 5. Ruturaj Gaikwad India 56.68 6. Babar Azam Pakistan 53.82 7. AB de Villiers South Africa 53.46

Virat Kohli's Purple Patch In 50-Over Cricket Continues

Virat Kohli's form has been nothing less than heavenly. Amid multiple questions about his form and readiness to perform for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027, Kohli's purple patch speaks volumes, as he delivered another brilliant outing in the One-Day format. Following the 61-ball 77, the Indian top-order batter has picked up his sixth consecutive half-century in ODIs

Virat Kohli has already joined the ranks of his idol, Sachin Tendulkar, securing a major milestone in List-A cricket. The top-order batter for Team India has officially scored 16,000 List-A runs during his first VHT 2025 outing. He is the fastest to score 16000 List-A runs, surpassing Tendulkar.