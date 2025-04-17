'Another Flop Show!' - Ishan Kishan Roasted on Social Media After Failure vs Former Team Mumbai Indians

Going into the IPL 2025 game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, all eyes were on former MI and current SRH wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan.

Kishan had a number of good years at the Mumbai franchise but was let go of in the 2025 mega auction and MI did not make much of an effort to buy him back.

It was a decision many felt they would regret given he scored a century in SRH's opening match of the season.

But his form has nosedived since and his struggles continued against MI, against whom he could only manage 2 runs off 3 balls.

Naturally, social media had a field day with memes at Kishan's expense.

Ishan Kishan's 2025 Struggles

Kishan's season started with a bang, as he scored a quickfire century for SRH in their season opener against Rajasthan Royals.

However, he has not come close to replicating the same form since then.

His highest score has been the 17 he scored against the Gujarat Titans - which is also the only time he scored in double figures after the century.