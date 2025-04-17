MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan Lauds Abhishek Sharma For Creating Pressure On Field, Calls Him ‘Generation Bold Player'

IPL 2025: Before the start of the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), SRH wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan heaped praise on his teammate Abhishek Sharma and called him the 'Generation Bold player.

Abhishek Sharma is having a stunning IPL 2025 season. He has played seven matches in the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament and scored 232 runs at a strike rate of 188.62 and has an average of 33.14. Abhishek grabbed the limelight after his powerful knock against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, where he scored 141 runs from 55 balls.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener played 70 games in IPL so far, scoring 1609 runs at a strike rate of 159.31 and has an average of 26.38.

Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the ninth place on IPL 2025 standings with just four points and have a net run rate of -1.245. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians stand in the seventh place on the IPL 2025 table with four points and have a net run rate of +0.104.

‘Abhishek Sharma Is A Generation Bold player’: Ishan Kishan

While speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, Ishan Kishan heaped praise on Abhishek Sharma and said that the 24-year-old starts hitting as soon as he gets on the crease, which creates pressure on his other teammates.

"Abhishek Sharma is a Generation Bold player. Because as soon as he goes on the pitch, he starts hitting, and we get the pressure that we also have to hit every ball now, we can't even defend a couple of balls. So I'll call him a ‘Gen Bold’ player," Ishan Kishan said on JioHotstar.

Ishan Kishan's Stats In IPL 2025 So Far