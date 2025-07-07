Another Indian At The Helm Of World Cricket, Jay Shah Announces Appointment Of Sanjog Gupta As The New CEO Of the ICC

Sanjog Gupta has been appointed as the new CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Gupta, who has now become the seventh CEO in the history of the global governing body, has assumed charge on July 7, 2025. Gupta, the Indian media mogul, replaced Australia's Geoff Allardice as the ICC's CEO. Allardice had relinquished the position before the Champions Trophy earlier this year, citing personal reasons.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Sanjog Gupta

Sanjog Gupta has over 20 years of experience in the media, sports, and entertainment industry. Gupta has been associated with Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar. The new ICC CEO started his journey as a journalist and later moved to Star India in 2010. Courtesy of his vast experience, Gupta has held several leadership roles before being appointed as the Head of Sports at Disney & Star India in 2020. The media mogul was then appointed as the CEO of JioStar Sports in 2024, which followed after the merger of Viacom18 and Disney Star.

ALSO READ | Skipper Shubman Gill Secures Historic Milestone After India's Dominant Victory Against England at Edgbaston Test

ICC Chairman Jay Shah announced the appointment of Sanjog Gupta as ICC's new CEO. 'I am pleased to announce that Sanjog Gupta has been appointed as the CEO of the ICC. Sanjog brings extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialization, which will be invaluable for the ICC. His deep understanding of the global sports as well as M&E landscape combined with his continued curiosity about the cricket fan's perspective and passion for technology will prove essential in our ambition to grow the game in the coming years,' said Shah while announcing the decision. Shah also added that the ICC is now determined to establish cricket as a regular sport in the Olympics and to globally expand it as much as possible.

Sanjog Gupta Looks Forward To Contribute To Cricket's Evolution