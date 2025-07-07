IND vs ENG: Skipper Shubman Gill Secures Historic Milestone After India's Dominant Victory Against England at Edgbaston Test

England vs India: Team India sealed a staggering 336-run win over England in the second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, on Sunday, July 6th, at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Match' following his blitzkrieg performance in Birmingham. The India captain scored 430 runs at the Edgbaston Test after smashing a double hundred in the first inning, and ton in the second.

The 25-year-old India skipper is now the highest run-scorer in the ongoing five-match series with 585 runs from four innings, at an average of 146.25, and a strike rate of 73.86. As of now, Gill hammered 63 fours and 12 sixes in the five-match series.

Shubman Gill's journey as the Test captain of the Indian Cricket Team started on a bitter note after conceding a five-wicket defeat against England in the first Test match of the series, at Headingley in Leeds.

Shubman Gill Etches Name In Record Books, Achieves Unique Milestone

However, Team India made a comprehensive comeback in the series under the leadership of Shubman Gill. With the win on Sunday, July 6th, Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books, as he became the youngster Indian skipper after Sunil Gavaskar to win a Test overseas. Previously, Gavaskar (26 years 202 days) held the milestone after leading India to a win over New Zealand in 1976.

Records galore after the historic win at Edgbaston. The 336-run win against England in the second Test match of the series is India's biggest away win by runs. Previously, a 318-run victory over West Indies in 2019 held the top spot.

Shubman Gill's Stats In Test

Shubman Gill made his Test debut against Australia in 2020 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Following that, Gill played 34 Tests and 63 innings, scoring 2478 runs at an average of 42.72, and a strike rate of 62.72. The 25-year-old has hammered seven fifties and eight centuries in red-ball cricket, as of now.