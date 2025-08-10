Are Australia’s New T20I Openers All Hype? Mitchell Marsh And Travis Head Fall Flat Against West Indies In Series Opener

Kagiso Rabada gestures to Mitchell Marsh after dismissing him during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and South Africa in Darwin | Image: AAPImage via AP

Cricket Australia openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head failed to stand up to the hype. Both cricketers were put to the test against South Africa in the first match of the T20I series. But the Proteas men were a step ahead as they quickly capitalised on the momentum in the innings.

After being named as Australia's openers in the T20I format for the foreseeable future, it was Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head's first outing as the openers. The cricketers have made an impact in the ODI format, but they did not have a fruitful start in T20 International cricket.

Mitchell Marsh Struggles Against SA In T20 Series Opener vs South Africa

Australia and South Africa renewed their storied cricketing rivalry in the white-ball format. The cricketing titans are currently locking horns against each other while Down Under.

As the Aussie Men and Proteas Men collide against each other at the TIO Stadium, the hosts suffered an early collapse after their new openers in T20Is failed to make any impact.

Opener Mitchell Marsh attempted to provide a blazing start by picking up a six on the first ball of the innings. The Aussie summer was looking solid with Marsh's early blitz, who also hammered a boundary.

However, the Australian skipper was eventually dismissed after Kwena Maphaka completed the catch in the deep. Marsh was taken down at just 13 runs by Kagiso Rabada on the first ball of the 4th over.

Mitchell Marsh-Travis Head Opening Duo Fall Flat!

After Marsh's early blitz, all eyes were on Travis Head to capitalise on the momentum and provide the start the team needed. But the Aussie opener was dismissed before Captain Marsh.

The Aussie opener had received a lifeline after George Linde failed to complete the catch as it was dropped. But Kagiso Rabada wasn't going to let that slide!