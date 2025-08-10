Pakistan Legend Declares Jasprit Bumrah As All-Time Great, Showers Huge Praise: 'He Is like Right-Handed Wasim Akram'

Jasprit Bumrah has been India's flagbearer in the bowling department for the last several years. The 31-year-old played a pivotal part in the recently held five-match Test series against England as India played out a 2-2 draw under Shubman Gill's leadership.

Jasprit Bumrah Labelled As All Time Great

Bumrah's consistency has been the key behind his success across the three formats, but his injury issues have not been of a massive help. Bumrah was involved in three of the five matches as BCCI wanted to prioritise his workload ahead of a long season. He had a stress fracture in the back during the Sydney test and went on to miss the ICC Champions Trophy and the home series against England.

Aakash Chopra revealed Waqar Younis labelled Bumrah as the greatest of all time, insisting he is better than Wasim Akram. On his YouTube channel, he said, "We were in a car. Waqar Younis was with me. I asked him, 'The entire cricket world has respect for Wasim Akram for the variations in his bowling and the control he possessed. He was par excellence. Bumrah is like right-handed Wasim Akram, right?' He replied, 'No, he is better than all of us. We didn't have this thinking level at his age. His skill is better, his thinking is better. He is the best that the world has ever seen'.

BCCI Might Bring A Change To Existing Selection Criteria

There have been reports that the BCCI is contemplating changing their existing selection criteria. A player in a Test series will only be selected if he is fit to play in all the matches going forward. Even in cases of severe injury issues, BCCI is unlikely to relent, and it could further force players to maintain a high level of fitness in order to be selected for the Indian team.