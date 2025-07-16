'Arjun Tendulkar' - Fans Furious as Andrew Flintoff Selects Son Rocky as Wildcard Pick in The Hundred - Despite Him Having Played 0 T20s

The most notable of the wildcard picks that were made in The Hundred, the England and Wales Cricket Board's domestic franchise competition, was that of legendary fast bowler James Anderson, who was selected to play for the Manchester Originals.

However, another noteworthy name who was picked up as a wildcard pick was Rocky Flintoff, a rising star in the youth cricket set-up and son of legendary former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff.

But the one thing that has annoyed many is that Rocky was picked to play in The Hundred despite having played absolutely no T20 cricket at the senior level - something that would be a pre-requisite given The Hundred is a shorter format than even T20 cricket.

Naturally, this has led to jibes of nepotism coming in - especially since Northern Superchargers, the team who picked young Rocky, happen to be coached by none other than his father Andrew.

Some even compared it to how Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction despite having little domestic experience.

Rocky Flintoff's Career So Far

The young Flintoff's career numbers so far at senior level do not make for inspirational reading - he has scored 132 runs in the five first-class matches he's played at an average of 15.22.

His List A numbers aren't much better - he's scored 167 runs in 7 matches at an average of 23.85.

However, he has made waves in age-group cricket and scored a century in a recent youth ODI against India, before also scoring a half-century in a youth Test against the same opposition.