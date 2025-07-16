Shubman Gill Looking to Copy Brand 'Virat Kohli' by Being Aggressive? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Controversial Statement

England vs India: Shubman Gill, the batter, was unstoppable in the first two Tests, but at Lord's - it seemed - he lost the plot at times trying to be ultra-aggressive. The bat did not do the talking as India ended losing the third Test at Lord's by 22 runs. Following the loss, Gill has been receiving criticism.

And now, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has made an appalling comment where he reckons Gill wants to become the brand like Virat Kohli was and that is not working for him.

‘Somebody wants to build a brand’

"If somebody wants to build a brand by saying, we are Indians, we are not less than anyone. That (The thought process) gets a lot of attention and mileage. I hope Shubman Gill wasn't doing it for that," Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

‘What Virat Kohli did was second nature to him’

"What Virat Kohli did was second nature to him. His cricket and batting used to get enhanced by that. Shubman Gill, I'm not sure whether this (aggression) comes naturally to him. If Virat Kohli had come out to bat, he would have looked into the face of those people and got a hundred. But if you looked at Shubman Gill's body language, the man who has almost batted like Bradman, was so tentative. The way he batted in those 9 balls seemed like he had gotten a pair. That is a clear message to me that aggression may not be his natural demeanour or approach," he added.